Federal aviation investigators were enroute to remote Deer Lake First Nation on Friday following a “landing accident” involving an air ambulance at the community’s air strip.
No serious injuries had been reported, said the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.
The aircraft is operated by Skycare Air Ambulance, which is based in Sioux Lookout. No other information was provided Friday.
Deer Lake is located about 180 kilometres north of the Municipality of Red Lake.
