An air quality statement has been issued for the city of Thunder Bay and region and is expected to be in place for much of the weekend due to the “high levels of air pollution” due to smoke from forest fires.
The statement from Environment Canada said on Friday that wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary from hour to hour.
There were three new confirmed wildfires by Friday afternoon in the Northwest, with one already put out, said the Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services agency.
They said there were 35 active fires in the region, with nine of them not under control.
The wildland fire hazard in the Northwest largely remains high to extreme, and is low to moderate only along the Manitoba border.
Sioux Lookout fire No. 7, located north of Cat Lake First Nation, is 16,002.79 hectares in size. It is not under control, and firefighting hose lines are established on the southern area of it. The northern section is being monitored.
Meanwhile Nipigon fire No. 13 is 15,872 hectares and is located west of Ogoki Lake. It is also not under control.
Nipigon 19 wildfire, northwest of Ogoki Lake, is 6,031 hectares in size and not under control. Two other fires not under control are Red Lake 28, a 16,040-hectare blaze 50 kilometres north of Lac Seul First Nation, and Sioux Lookout 33 on the western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park at 41,548 hectares in size.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared the entire region a restricted fire zone. All open air burning including campfires is not permitted. Portable gas or propane stoves may be used for cooking and warmth but extreme caution is urged.
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is strongly discouraging the use of fireworks during the period of hot dry weather. The current fire ban doesn't restrict the discharging of fireworks, but city residents are being asked to be very careful. Fireworks are only permitted to be discharged on June 30 and July 1.
If using fireworks, it is advised to choose an area that is safe and free of flammable materials, have a fire extinguisher or garden hose on hand, and when finished check for hot residue and ensure it is put out.
Fireworks may only be discharged on one’s own property and not on public lands, and always with adult supervision.
