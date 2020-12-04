A call for space from the Regional Food Distribution Association didn’t go unanswered.
Within minutes of the news breaking the organization needed more space in order to house food and volunteers in the wake of rising demands of the COVID-19 pandemic, the RFDA heard from the Thunder Bay International Airport Authority with a solution.
Volker Kromm, executive director of the RFDA, said as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 began to climb in the city in the last month, staff and volunteers were getting nervous.
“We had to make some steps to move forward to find something bigger and safer to keep the (food) hampers going,” he said.
