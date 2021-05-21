Airport receiving lift

The Thunder Bay airport will undergo a revitalization beginning in 2022, with $12 million in government funding.

 Sandi Krasowski

Funding of more than $12 million has come at a good time for Thunder Bay’s airport and will provide an infrastructure project that is the foundation for all aircraft activity in and out of Thunder Bay, an airport official says.

The funding is part of Transport Canada’s Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP), aimed at four safety-related projects for the Thunder Bay airport.

The rehabilitation project will include:

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.