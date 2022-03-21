Three rural airports west of Thunder Bay have received a combined total of $941,000 to complete various upgrades, the federal government announced Friday.
The three airports are Kenora ($509,866), Red Lake ($341,452) and Atikokan ($90,000).
The grants “will help mitigate the financial pressures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting airports to replace and/or repair outdated equipment and implement modernization measures to improve operations,” a FedNor news release said.
