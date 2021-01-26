Sioux Lookout residents wanting to know how their municipality is responding during the COVID-19 lockdown and other information can subscribe to an electronic alert system.
“This lets us get information to everyone who signs up very quickly,” town corporate services manager Brian MacKinnon said on Jan. 21 in a news release.
“You can choose text messages, voice calls, email, even push notifications to your phone.”
Locals can find out how to subscribe to the service on the town’s website — siouxlookout.ca.
During the lockdown, the municipal office is closed and staffers are working from home whenever possible, a news release said.
