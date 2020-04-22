Kerry Berlinquette has worked as a travel agent for 30 years.
She has worked through the 9/11 terrorist attacks, SARS and tropical storms, but nothing compares to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Friday, March 13 is when all heck broke loose and that’s when our prime minister put out the level three travel advisory, which is essentially do not travel,” said Berlinquette.
That was the turning point for the seriousness of the pandemic.
The big concern was that the start of the March break was on the Saturday.
Berlinquette said the March break along with Christmas are the busiest travel times of the year.
