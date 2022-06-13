Thunder Bay injury lawyers from White Macgillivray Lester LLP and the Brain Injury Association of Thunder Bay and Area will be at St. James Public School on Tuesday where they will hand out free bicycle helmets to the school’s 180 students.
Thunder Bay District Health Unit and Eco Superior will also be in attendance to provide information about bike safety.
This event is part of the Ontario Trial Lawyers Association’s Helmets on Kids province-wide initiative, which will help distribute more than 4,000 bicycle helmets to school-age children in cities and regions across Ontario.
Duncan Macgillivray is a founding partner and personal injury lawyer at White Macgillivray Lester LLP in Thunder Bay, past-president of the Brain Injury Association of Thunder Bay and Area, and Helmets on Kids co-ordinator for Thunder Bay.
“Head injuries are the number-one cause of serious injury and death to kids on bicycles,” said Macgillivray, “(Ontario Trial Lawyers Association) members are proud to dedicate their time and energy to raise awareness of how helmet use can help prevent the devastation caused by cycling accidents and we are proud to partner with other like-minded community organizations.”
Ontario Trial Lawyers Association’s Helmets on Kids Community Partnership was started by the association members in 2002.
Since its first event, held in London, Ont., this initiative has distributed more than 25,000 helmets to elementary school students.
The program was brought to Thunder Bay by the Ontario Trial Lawyers Association and the Brain Injury Association of Thunder Bay and Area in 2012, and has given out over 1,700 free helmets. This will be the first Helmets on Kids event since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mandate of the campaign is to put a bike helmet on the head of every child who needs one, and provide education and awareness to school-aged children about bicycle helmet use.
All helmets are purchased with funds donated by Ontario Trial Lawyers Association lawyers and their firms.
This year, Bike Helmets on Kids events take place during May and June in Ottawa, Toronto, Aurora, Halton Region (Burlington), Peel Region, Barrie, Sarnia, Haliburton, Milton, Aurora, Sudbury, Windsor, Simcoe County (Midland), and Thunder Bay.
Each event is also supported locally by community partners. In Thunder Bay, the Ontario Trial Lawyers Association has a continued partnership with the Brain Injury Association of Thunder Bay and Area.
The Brain Injury Association of Thunder Bay and Areasupports people living with acquired brain injury through education, public awareness, information and advocacy.
For the 2022 Helmets on Kids campaign in Thunder Bay, local Ontario Trial Lawyers Association lawyers from White Macgillivray Lester LLP have made significant financial donations to help purchase helmets for the Helmets on Kids campaign.
