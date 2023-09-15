The Thunder Bay Police Services Board has two new members, leaving no empty seats at the table.
Wayne Bahlieda has been provincially appointed to the board; Bahlieda previously served on the police board from 2003 to 2010.
Shelby Ch’ng had been a municipal appointee to the board since May of 2022 but has resigned to pursue a master’s degree. She’s been replaced by at-large Coun. Kasey Etreni.
“We are pleased to be making this announcement, having now filled all the vacant positions on the board,” said Karen Machado, chairperson of the police services board, in a news release.
“We welcome Wayne and Kasey to the board. Wayne’s experience on the board and Kasey’s work within the community and on council will be beneficial as we move ahead with our mandate to serve the community and continue the work that is already underway.”
Bahlieda said he’s committed to working in collaboration with the leadership team to achieve organizational success and make a positive impact on the community.
Etreni said she’s eager to bring her experience from both her council and professional career to the board to do the work already underway and the work that still needs to be done.
