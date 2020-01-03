Thunder Bay police say an 11-year-old boy was the alleged victim of a homicide in the city’s south side on Wednesday morning.
Thunder Bay police Det. Inspector John Fennell says the boy and the accused were mother and son. The accused woman was arrested at the scene and has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault. She appeared in bail court Wednesday and is being held in custody with a future appearance date of Jan. 8.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.