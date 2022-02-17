Children’s Centre Thunder Bay and Thunder Bay Counselling have formalized their long-standing partnership.
The two organizations have entered into a strategic alliance, which aims to enhance their capacity to serve the community by increasing efficiencies and maximizing resources.
The alliance is not a merger. Both organizations will keep their independence but agree to a new level of governance and operational co-operation.
“The formalization of our long-standing partnership is the next logical step in the evolution of our working relationship,” said Nancy Chamberlain, executive director of Thunder Bay Counselling, in a news release.
“Our organizations share a common goal to improve the quality of life for individuals and families in Thunder Bay and area, and this model will allow us to be more effective in responding and meeting community needs.”
Together, the two organizations offer health, mental health, development, social and support services to people of all ages.
“Working together, we can better address gaps in the system, improve access, remove barriers, and provide the best possible service experiences,” said Diane Walker, Children’s Centre Thunder Bay chief executive officer.
“It’s about being efficient and innovative through service integration and shared leadership to realize improved community outcomes.”
The two organizations have worked together for many years with one of their most successful joint initiatives being the walk-in counselling clinics that has run for 15 years.
“The purpose of the strategic alliance is to engage in continuous quality improvements at the governance, managerial, administrative, and service levels,” said Tara Gauld, chair of Children’s Centre Thunder Bay board of directors.
“There are so many important issues of mutual interest to our organizations, and through this alliance we can find ways to affect community change together.”
