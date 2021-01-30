Thunder Bay’s Bombardier plant is now owned by Alstom.
The $3.6-billion deal that saw Bombardier sell its rail division to Alstom officially closed on Friday.
Unifor Local 1075 president Dominic Pasqualino said it was business as usual at the plant on Friday and he wasn’t aware of any future plans for the plant.
“I have heard absolutely nothing,” he said on Friday.
