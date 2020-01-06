Linda Bruins is heading into the new year feeling much more optimistic that Evergreen A United Neighbourhood will survive in the face of funding cuts announced in 2019.
“People are recognizing the value of what Evergreen brings to the community and we can’t shut down,” said Bruins, executive director of the after-school program based in the Simpson-Ogden neighbourhood of Thunder Bay. “We’ve had years of community building and it just can’t be let go.”
After learning last August that the regular $30,000 in funding provided to Evergreen from the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board was being cancelled due to provincial funding cuts, Bruins appealed to the community to help keep the program running.
