A new Emergency Medical Service base in Kakabeka is expected to reduce ambulance response times in the municipalities surrounding Thunder Bay.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the facility, to be located on Marian Street, was held on July 27 and Oliver Paipoonge Mayor Lucy Kloosterhuis said the base of the 2,240 square foot building is already down.
The project has been in the works since 2013 and the tender went out this spring.
Aurora Construction Ltd. secured the contract and the building should be completed by the end of this year.
Kloosterhuis said the new ambulance base isn’t just for Kakabeka but will serve the Thunder Bay area all the way to Upsala and also includes municipalities such as Neebing and Conmee as well as the nearby unincorporated areas.
The building will include a living quarters for the paramedics to use, and two bedrooms, washrooms, a kitchenette, as well as laundry and hazmat facilities.
It will have a drive-through ambulance bay so the vehicles can pull directly onto the street.
“Then within a split second, they’re on the highway,” said Kloosterhuis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.