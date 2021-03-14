The First Nation community of Muskrat Dam is receiving an ambulance of their own to transport patients.
This was a need recognized by Marge Buhler-Moore, who operates Buhler-Moore First Aid Services and visits remote First Nation communities to do First Aid training.
“A lot of the stories I have heard from people in my courses said when someone is ill or injured that they have no way of getting them to the nursing station,” said Buhler-Moore.
This need led Buhler-Moore on the search for a decommissioned ambulance.
With help from Superior North EMS and Rainy River EMS, one such vehicle was found and donated by the Rainy River Social Services Board.
Buhler-Moore said there is a huge need for ambulances in First Nations as “there is nothing in place, that is how much they are in need.”
A first response team will be trained to provide emergency care and transfer patients to the nursing station. But that training has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ambulance is being stocked with medical equipment that is on order before it makes the 568-kilometre, 18-hour journey on ice roads to Muskrat Dam.
“This is an amazing gift from Rainy River Social Services, I don’t know if they realize how important this is and how grateful we are,” said William Kaminawash, the executive director of the Thomas Beardy Family Treatment Centre.
The treatment centre services Muskrat Dam and communities from the Manitoba border to James Bay and Fort Severn.
Buhler-Moore hopes that this will be the first of many ambulances to assist remote First Nation communities with patient transport.
