Though it’s one of the largest Indigenous communities in Canada, you would never see the sick or seriously injured at Pikangikum First Nation being transported in a proper ambulance.
There wasn’t any available.
Anyone needing to go to Pikangikum’s nursing station, or the remote reserve’s air strip to be flown out to hospital, would often find themselves in a pickup truck, sometimes literally laid out in the truck’s box.
As the Independent First Nation Alliance’s chief executive officer, Matthew Hoppe, has recently related, the trip to the air strip is on a rough road — particularly hard for patients to bear on a bitter winter night.
That state of affairs changed for the better on Sunday, when the remote community of 4,000 people northwest of Red Lake received two ambulances under rather unexpected and “unprecedented” circumstances.
A rapid sequence of events began on Friday, when a pickup truck dubbed the medical transport vehicle broke down, creating a “dire situation.”
Through a series of conversations among alliance, government and military officials, two “retired” ambulances available from the Kenora District Services Board were able to be flown into Pikangikum by C130 military aircraft.
The alliance was “aware that these vehicles were desperately needed by the community, and reached out to our government and industry contacts to make it happen,” Hoppe said this week in a news release.
The original plan was to bring in the ambulances this winter by ice road. With the ambulances in place, Pikangikum can begin to work toward establishing a paramedic program, a communications spokesman said.
“We appreciate the rapid and unprecedented response to our request for help and assistance,” Pikangikum Chief Shirley Lynne Keeper said in the news release.
“This event highlighted the exposure faced by remote First Nation communities, and why our work in this area needs to be accelerated, especially here in Pikangikum,” Keeper added.
Most Indigenous communities in Ontario’s remote north lack ambulance services.
