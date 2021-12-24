It could be days before fire investigators are able to get inside the
Finnish Labour Temple to investigative the blaze that tore through
the 110-year-old building Wednesday evening.
“Once suppression operations are complete, we have to determine the
structural integrity if it’s even safe to enter the building and
work,” said Jon Mercier, fire investigator with the Office of the
Fire Marshal.
Heavy equipment may be needed and Mercier said they’ll have to
determine what resources are needed.
“By the time all that happens, the water that’s in the building is
going to be frozen so there is going to be a lot of challenges to
face,” he said.
Mercier couldn’t comment on how or where the fire started, stating it
was the preliminary stages of the investigation and he didn’t want to
work on conjecture.
“We examine every possibility and we take it all in consideration,”
he said.
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue’s fire chief, Greg Hankkio, said they
received the call about the fire around 6:55 p.m. Wednesday and crews
were on site within four minutes.
“We responded with a really timely response, quick arrival time and
very quick entry time,” he said.
Water was still being put on the fire Thursday afternoon and Hankkio
said the age of the building with a heavy wood-framed construction
did pose a challenge.
The extent of the damage to the building is unknown at this point and
Hankkio said he recognizes the significance of the fire to the
community.
“It’s a historical building,” he said. “There is a lot of culture
here and it’s impacted a lot of people.”
Mayor Bill Mauro said in a statement on Thursday said the Finnish
Labour Temple has been a community hub for more than 100 years.
“On behalf of city council, I want to thank Thunder Bay Fire Rescue
and all first responders involved for their quick response and
tireless work through the night to control the fire,” he said.
“There have been so many memories created at the Hoito and Finlandia
Club, and this tragedy will be felt by the entire community, as well
as nationally and internationally, for many years to come,” said Mauro.
Politicians across the province expressed their thoughts and memories
of the iconic building on social media.
Premier Doug Ford, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Liberal leaders all
acknowledged the tragic fire.
Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Judith Monteith-Farrell said on Twitter the
community had experienced a significant cultural loss.
“My thoughts are with those whose hearts are broken tonight,” she wrote.
And Kenora MPP Greg Rickford called it a “tragic moment in Thunder
Bay and the northwest.”
Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu said her heart goes out to
the community.
“A cultural icon that was steeped in the history of our region, I
will always treasure my memories of this place where so many gathered
to share their lives,” she said.
