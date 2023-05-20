An Ottawa man was fined $10,000 and banned from fishing for a year after provincial wildlife investigators caught him with the equivalent of 40 walleye two years ago.
According to a provincial investigation, on June 21, 2021 Andre Malguzzi was heading home from a fishing trip on Whitewater Lake north of Armstrong when he and other anglers were stopped by a conservation officer near Thunder Bay.
The investigation found that Malguzzi was in possession of eight bags of frozen fish pieces.
“Once thawed, the bags contained 140 pieces of fish, totalling 40 walleye and five northern pike,” a provincial news release said Friday.
The total put Malguzzi over his allowable possession limit of four walleye and four northern pike, the news release said.
Malguzzi pleaded guilty to possessing fish over the limit and possession of fish packed in a manner that could not be easily counted, the release.
The case was heard last month in Thunder Bay court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.