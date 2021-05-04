McVicar Creek has become a popular spot again as people gather for the annual spawning of fish.
Dozens of anglers during the daylight drop their lines hoping for a rainbow trout, and in the dark, there are just as many anglers with nets fishing for smelts. But the most fun for many is watching the activity, especially the jumping rainbow trout as they try to spawn up the rivers.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.