A Fort Frances resident is facing an animal cruelty charge.

On Aug. 31, Rainy River OPP received information about a dog being allegedly physically harmed by the owner on numerous occasions. The dog was also seen left tied to a tree in the heat without food or water, police say.

Tessa Ennis, 23, has been arrested and charged with cruelty to an animal.

Ennis was released from custody with a future court date in Fort Frances.

None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.

