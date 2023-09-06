A Fort Frances resident is facing an animal cruelty charge.
On Aug. 31, Rainy River OPP received information about a dog being allegedly physically harmed by the owner on numerous occasions. The dog was also seen left tied to a tree in the heat without food or water, police say.
Tessa Ennis, 23, has been arrested and charged with cruelty to an animal.
Ennis was released from custody with a future court date in Fort Frances.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.