Anishinabek Nation says it’s not convinced by a battery of tests that

appear to show that spent nuclear-fuel rods could be safely

transported through its traditional territory to a potential

underground storage site near Ignace.

Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe said last week that his

organization’s position on the transport of nuclear materials has not

changed.

“The Anishinabek Nation is opposed to the transportation of nuclear

waste across our territories to be stored in other locations,”

Niganobe said in an email. “Transportation across our territories is

a risk to both our people and the environment.”

Earlier this fall, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) —

the agency seeking to find a suitable disposal site — said a 27-tonne

container that could be used to transport radioactive fuel rods has

proved to withstand rigorous tests.

The container has been dropped from nine metres on solid and sharp

surfaces, immersed in water and burned at 800 Celsius for 30 minutes

to simulate severe accidents that could happen during transport, the

agency said.

During the tests, “the container has never been breached,” the NWMO

maintained.

Niganobe said his organization is unmoved.

“You can make assertions, but you can never say it’s 100 per cent

safe,” he said. “The Titanic was supposed to be indestructible, but

it still sank.”

Niganobe added: “The unpredictability (during transport) is far too

great. What if there was a terrorist attack?”

A location about 35 kilometres west of Ignace is one of two candidate

sites the NWMO is considering for its deep geological repository

facility, one of which is to be selected some time in 2023. The other

site under consideration is near South Bruce in southwestern Ontario,

close to a nuclear power plant.

Asked if Anishinabek Nation would consider roadblocks to stop the

transport of the fuel rods, Niganobe said: “We would consider some

plan of action, but I’m not sure what form that would take right now.”

NWMO has said it won’t build the site in any community that doesn’t

want it there.

“In over 50 years,” said an earlier NWMO news release, “here have

been more than 20,000 shipments worldwide of used nuclear fuel, and

none have caused harm to people or the environment as a result of the

release of radioactive materials.

“This is because of strong regulatory requirements that must be met

before transportation begins.”

More than 90 per cent of respondents to a NWMO survey about the

transportation of nuclear waste said that safety should be a top

priority.

The survey results are to be part of a lengthy transportation

planning process being undertaken by the agency.