Anishinabek Nation says it’s not convinced by a battery of tests that
appear to show that spent nuclear-fuel rods could be safely
transported through its traditional territory to a potential
underground storage site near Ignace.
Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe said last week that his
organization’s position on the transport of nuclear materials has not
changed.
“The Anishinabek Nation is opposed to the transportation of nuclear
waste across our territories to be stored in other locations,”
Niganobe said in an email. “Transportation across our territories is
a risk to both our people and the environment.”
Earlier this fall, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) —
the agency seeking to find a suitable disposal site — said a 27-tonne
container that could be used to transport radioactive fuel rods has
proved to withstand rigorous tests.
The container has been dropped from nine metres on solid and sharp
surfaces, immersed in water and burned at 800 Celsius for 30 minutes
to simulate severe accidents that could happen during transport, the
agency said.
During the tests, “the container has never been breached,” the NWMO
maintained.
Niganobe said his organization is unmoved.
“You can make assertions, but you can never say it’s 100 per cent
safe,” he said. “The Titanic was supposed to be indestructible, but
it still sank.”
Niganobe added: “The unpredictability (during transport) is far too
great. What if there was a terrorist attack?”
A location about 35 kilometres west of Ignace is one of two candidate
sites the NWMO is considering for its deep geological repository
facility, one of which is to be selected some time in 2023. The other
site under consideration is near South Bruce in southwestern Ontario,
close to a nuclear power plant.
Asked if Anishinabek Nation would consider roadblocks to stop the
transport of the fuel rods, Niganobe said: “We would consider some
plan of action, but I’m not sure what form that would take right now.”
NWMO has said it won’t build the site in any community that doesn’t
want it there.
“In over 50 years,” said an earlier NWMO news release, “here have
been more than 20,000 shipments worldwide of used nuclear fuel, and
none have caused harm to people or the environment as a result of the
release of radioactive materials.
“This is because of strong regulatory requirements that must be met
before transportation begins.”
More than 90 per cent of respondents to a NWMO survey about the
transportation of nuclear waste said that safety should be a top
priority.
The survey results are to be part of a lengthy transportation
planning process being undertaken by the agency.
