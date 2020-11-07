Anishinabek Nation’s new governance commissioner says he will promote ongoing self-government initiatives among the agency’s 39 member First Nations across Ontario, including a replacement for the much-maligned federal Indian Act.
"For the 47 years I have been involved (in Indigenous issues) we have been talking about getting Indian Affairs (now Indigenous Services Canada) off our backs,” Patrick Madahbee said Wednesday in a news release.
“We have an opportunity here now to do this.”
Madahbee, a former grand council chief, accepted his appointment as commissioner this week at Anishinabek Nation’s annual assembly, being held online this year due to COVID-19.
Self-government initiatives include the areas of language and culture.
