The United Way of Thunder Bay has announced the third annual burger challenge that features 17 restaurants duking it out to create a signature burger, all vying to claim the top title in town.
Throughout the month of November, food-goers can visit participating restaurants to try versions of each location’s Novemburger. For each burger sold, $2 will be donated to United Way of Thunder Bay. Diners can then go online and cast their vote and rate what they ate, by selecting their favourite burger.
Each restaurant is competing for the esteemed titles of The most Novemburgers Sold and Novemburger of the Year.
“Calling all burger lovers,” says Albert Brule, chief executive officer of United Way of Thunder Bay.
“Prepare your taste buds for this month-long burger extravaganza. Everyone has an opinion of what makes a great burger. Is it the meat? The toppings? We’re about to find out.
“In this battle, everyone wins as all dollars raised will support United Way of Thunder Bay in its efforts to tackle the root causes of poverty. We can’t wait to see what’s on the menu for 2021.”
This year the fundraising event has also expanded into the region, with Kenora’s Boathouse Waterfront Eatery, Bob’s Burgers, Lake of the Woods Brewing Company joining Thunder Bay’s Bight Restaurant & Bar, Galaxy Lounge, Java Hut, Madhouse, The Foundry, Prospector Brew House as well as Thunder Bay’s eight Platinum Double Stack Patty Burger locations of Apple Chipotle’s, Beefcake Burger Factory, Bonobos, Daytona’s, Neebing Roadhouse, Prospector Burger Barn, Red Lion Smokehouse, and The Sal.
By participating in the fundraising event, diners can print their very own Novemburger Passport by visiting uwaytbay.ca. Passports are stamped at each Platinum Double Stack Patty Burger location for the opportunity to win a $25 gift certificate from all eight locations.
“If constructed correctly, a burger could be a perfectly well balanced meal. They have it all,” says three-time returning Novemburger ambassador, Damien Gilbert.
Over the past two years, Novemburger has sold 10,271 burgers with a grand total of $31,167 donated to the United Way of Thunder Bay. For every $1,300 raised through the campaign, 120 meals can be provided for four weeks through a local community kitchen.
Novemburger runs until the end of the month.
