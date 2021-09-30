This Sunday marks the 30th anniversary of the Canadian Cancer Society’s Run for the Cure and Thunder Bay residents can join the virtual event to help raise money for breast cancer research.
Participants can watch a live-streamed opening ceremony and then head out for a walk or run in their neighbourhood.
The live-streamed portion will begin at 11 a.m. and can be viewed on YouTube, Facebook and YesTV and will feature performances by singers Chantal Kreviazuk and Brett Kissel and drag performer Tynomi Banks.
To register or donate, go online at cibcrunforthecure.com.
