Provincial police are reminding motorists to exercise caution when driving west of Thunder Bay past Sistonen’s Corners following the fourth crash there in the space of two months.

Police said a driver was charged with failing to drive in a marked lane Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle went over a concrete island and steel barrier before crashing into a Highway 11-17 ditch.

An investigation found that the vehicle lost control on the off-ramp from Highway 102, a provincial news release said Thursday.

“The OPP would like drivers to slow down and drive with care, especially when approaching an intersection,” the release said.