Labour talks broke off again between the City of Thunder Bay and Superior North EMS paramedics after weeks of contract deliberation.
Rob Moquin, unit chairman for Unifor Local 39-11, says the city has asked for one more day to bargain.
“We have one more day coming up on April 9, when the city and the union will meet to hopefully bargain a deal,” said Moquin. “Failing that, Sunday, April 11, at 12:01 a.m., we will be in a legal strike position.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.