Pedestrians and vehicles make their way along Memorial Avenue on Sunday.

Heavy snowfall, high winds and reduced visibility greeted the Northwest on Sunday as a winter storm settled over the region.

It’s expected to stick around for two days.

“This one is a very, very slow moving one, so don’t be surprised if you get a little bit more snow than you’re expecting,” said Mitch Meredith, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

