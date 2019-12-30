Heavy snowfall, high winds and reduced visibility greeted the Northwest on Sunday as a winter storm settled over the region.
It’s expected to stick around for two days.
“This one is a very, very slow moving one, so don’t be surprised if you get a little bit more snow than you’re expecting,” said Mitch Meredith, meteorologist with Environment Canada.
See the full story with more pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.