The COVID-19 virus has claimed another life in the Thunder Bay
district as the number of active cases continues to climb.
On Friday, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced an
individual had died from the virus, bringing the total number of
Covid-related deaths in the district to 67.
Thirty-four new cases were also reported with 23 from close contact,
seven travel-related and four still under investigation.
Twenty-nine of the cases are in the Thunder Bay area and five are in
First Nation communities.
There are two people hospitalized with the coronavirus in the district.
The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board announced Friday a
COVID-19 case has been linked to St. Margaret School and, although
the health unit said the individual hasn’t been in the school setting
for an extended period of time, possible close contacts will be
dismissed from the school and be tested as a precaution.
Parents and guardians of the affected cohort have already been
contacted.
The health unit also stated on Friday the Covid outbreak at St.
Martin School is now over. However, all individuals identified by
public health as a positive case or close contact will be required to
stay home until cleared by public health.
The health unit will conduct precautionary COVID-19 testing with
Superior North EMS today at St. Ann School between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Paramedics will be on site performing voluntary, asymptomatic
COVID-19 testing for any St. Ann students and staff who are
unaffected, low-risk cohorts that have not been advised to isolate.
The testing is a precaution to ensure there is no further school
spread after an outbreak was declared at St. Ann last week.
The majority of cohorts affected by the outbreak will return to in-
person classes on Monday and Tuesday.
Anyone planning to attend, must bring their health card.
Appointments for today’s testing can be made online at https://
launch.caredove.com/service/referralform/24290.
Northwest Region
Public health officials west of Thunder Bay reported four new cases
of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in
that district to 17.
Of the total cases, the highest amount is in the Dryden-Red Lake
area, which accounted for seven cases on Friday, according to the
Northwestern Health Unit.
Nearly 86 per cent of people aged 12 and older within the health
unit’s jurisdiction have received two doses of vaccine, the health
unit said.
