Sharlene Bourdeau started the Tree of Hope project in Thunder Bay two years ago, hoping other police agencies would join the effort to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada.
That challenge has been answered by police forces in Sudbury, Timmins, Barrie and the United Chief and Councils of Manitoulin Island this year.
“I was very excited when I heard that,” said Bourdeau, a constable with the Thunder Bay Police Service. “My wish is to have all police services in the province join in.”
Through the Tree of Hope, two of the evergreen trees outside of the Balmoral Street police station will be lit with red Christmas lights over the holiday season. Each red light represents one missing or murdered Indigenous girl or woman in Canada. Each tree is topped with a blue star to show support from law enforcement.
This year, another tree will be lit with 2,150 orange mini-lights and be topped with a white star to represent the first mass grave discovery of Indigenous children who attended a residential school in Kamloops, B.C.
Bourdeau said she hopes it will be part of the healing journey for residential school survivors.
To see the project catching on in other communities shows we have a common thread, said Bourdeau.
“Whether it’s a police agency, whether it’s an Indigenous agency or a community. . . We all feel the same about these issues,” she said.
“It’s all a part of reconciliation,” she added.
The tree lighting will take place on Nov. 14. The opening prayer, smudge and drumming will begin at 5:30 with the tree lighting scheduled for 7 p.m.
The public is welcome to attend. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. Masks are mandatory when physical distancing isn’t possible.
