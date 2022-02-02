A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Pioneer Ridge’s Plaza 1 area.
The declaration was made by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and City of Thunder Bay on Tuesday.
The health unit said in a news release it has begun a thorough assessment of the situation and further measures will be taken as needed.
The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre reported on Tuesday it had 52 patients admitted with COVID-19. Eight of those patients are in the intensive care unit.
The hospital’s medical/surgical occupancy is at nearly 98 per cent and its intensive care unit is about 86 per cent full.
The Thunder Bay district’s vaccine coverage rates from the provincial ministry of health shows that as of Saturday, 88.6 per cent of people aged five and older in the district have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 82.9 per cent have received two doses.
In the Northwestern Health Unit’s catchment area, 95.9 per cent of people aged five and older have received at least one dose as of Monday, while 87.1 per cent has received two doses of a COVID vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.