A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Thunder Bay’s south side last week.
City police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Mary Street East in Westfort around 11:30 a.m. on June 27. Fire crews and paramedics also went to the scene.
When police arrived, they learned a woman, who appeared to have serious injuries consistent with a recent assault, had died.
Police were able to identify a male suspect, who was already in custody on an unrelated matter. He was re-arrested and charged on June 28.
Cameron Gary-James Adomko has been charged with second-degree murder.
On Friday, police issued a media release around 10 a.m. stating Johnna Louise Sonego, 56, was wanted on charges of second-degree murder.
A member of the public spotted the suspect and called 911, leading to her arrest at a south-side business around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
Last week, investigators said the victim was found inside a residence on Mary Street and while they believe a weapon was involved, they don’t believe a firearm was used in the incident.
None of the allegations against either accused have been proven in court.
