The Thunder Bay Police Service has confirmed a new sighting of missing person Kacey Yellowhead, 25.
Investigators can confirm that he was last seen outside the Casa Mia apartment building at 111 Southern Ave. at 7:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. At that time, he was in the north parking lot, and heads westbound toward the dead-end of Minnesota Street at 9:08 p.m.
Police are asking anyone living in that area to check their properties, yards, sheds, abandoned or parked vehicles and alleyways for signs of Yellowhead.
If you have residential or business security surveillance of that area, please review any footage recorded on the above-mentioned date and time and call police if you have any further confirmed sightings of Yellowhead.
Kacey is described as Indigenous, standing about 5-foot-6 tall with a thin build. He has a medium complexion, with shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes and a red mark on his right cheek.
His clothing descriptors remain unchanged since the previous confirmed sighting. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie with white draw strings, charcoal grey shorts, and white socks.
Anyone with relevant information is urged to call police at 807-684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.