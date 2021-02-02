Thirty-three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay District since Saturday and the health unit also reported another death as a result of the virus.
There are 143 active cases of COVID-19 in the district as of Monday with one person in the hospital. A total of 27 people have died from the virus since the onset of the pandemic in the Thunder Bay District.
