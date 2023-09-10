An exhibit highlighting the work of world-famous anthropologist Jane Goodall is now on display at the Thunder Bay Museum.
The exhibit, designed by Science North, features an exclusive 25-minute version of the film Jane Goodall — Reasons for Hope as well as other interactive activities focusing on biodiversity and the environment.
The new exhibit opened this week and will be at the museum indefinitely and is included in general admission for museum visitors.
The film is Science North’s seventh of its giant screen films. It highlights Goodall’s decades of work, including the re-introduction of the American bison to the Blackfeet Nation in Montana, the Sudbury Re-greening story, the migration of the Northern Bad Ibis over the Alps, and technology advances to combat climate change in Arizona.
“It is truly an honour for the Thunder Bay Museum to host this interactive exhibit based on Dr. Jane Goodall’s work,” said Scott Bradley, executive director of the Thunder Bay Museum, in a news release. “Our gratitude cannot be expressed enough toward Science North and its funders for producing the exhibit and financially supporting the technology upgrades to our theatre to feature a short version of the Reasons for Hope documentary. It is so wonderful to be able to share these experiences with the peoples of Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.