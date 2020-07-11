The federal government has earmarked $2.6 million to help meet a spike in demand for mental-health services linked to the coronavirus pandemic at Indigenous communities in Ontario’s far north.
The funds, announced on Friday by Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller, are to address “gaps” in existing Indigenous-based mental-health agencies that serve Nishnawbe Aski Nation reserves, “so that every individual can have access to culturally-safe and community-based mental health services,” a department news release said.
Services include video and face-to-face counseling.
