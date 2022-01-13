A fire at an apartment in Thunder Bay’s south side Wednesday morning was stopped before it could spread further, fire officials said.
Firefighters went to the blaze in the 700 block of Kingsway at about 8:15 a.m., where there were reports of smoke and flames.
The fire in the main floor of the three-storey apartment only affected contents, and was put out by firefighters before it could spread to the structure or other suites in the building.
There were no injuries, and Thunder Bay police have taken control of the apartment involved while an investigation into the cause takes place.
