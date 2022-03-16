Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services says it expects to release more details about its plan for a new Marathon apartment building by the end of this month.
Preliminary clearing work has already begun for the 30-unit MacLeod Drive building that will overlook the town’s waterfront. The building is expected to be three storeys.
Costs and other details are still being finalized, Housing Services spokeswoman Sarah McBain said Tuesday.
The service is a non-profit agency based in Sault Ste. Marie.
