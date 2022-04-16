A kitchen fire caused extensive damage to an apartment on Thunder Bay’s south side Wednesday evening.
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to the fire at 7:10 p.m. after receiving reports from numerous tenants of a multi-unit apartment complex on South Vickers Street.
Thick black smoke was seen coming from a first-storey window by the first arriving crew.
All tenants had self-evacuated so fire crews entered through the open doors and attacked the fire, which was quickly knocked down.
All occupants were safely accounted for, but the apartment suffered heavy damage.
The fire was accidental and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue reminds the public not to leave anything unattended on the stove.
