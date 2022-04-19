An apartment blaze in Longlac last Wednesday is being treated as suspicious.
Reported to police and fire officials at about 7:45 p.m., the fire at the building on Kenogami Road was soon brought under control.
The blaze only affected one suite in the apartment building, and nobody was injured.
The Greenstone OPP along with help from the Greenstone Fire Department and the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management continue to probe the fire.
Police are asking anyone with information related to the fire to contact the OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122. Tipsters can also anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
