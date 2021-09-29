In 1962, Jimmy Stathopoulos bought the building known as Pioneer Hardware on Red River Road.
With his family, he owned and operated the Apollon restaurant for decades in the building. His son took over the business in the 1990s and by the latter part of the decade, the restaurant became a bar — the Apollo, now run by his daughter Sheila, who grew up working in the restaurant and for her father’s other business, Olympic Meats.
“There is a lot of history behind (the Apollo),” said Sheila Stathopoulos.
Her father died in 2014 and Stathopoulos and her 89-year-old mother, Constantina, now not only own the Apollo but also live in the building.
Stathopoulos said the business and family were the victims of fraud and she was also diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2013, resulting in surgery and several rounds of chemotherapy.
These struggles have left them with property tax arrears of more than $174,000 and Stathopoulos and her mother have been served an eviction notice by the City of Thunder Bay to vacate the building by Oct. 5.
City council voted to vest the property (laying claim to ownership) in November 2019 and during the last two years, Stathopoulos said they never received an answer on when the property would be vested and when they would have to vacate.
They received a notice of vesting at the end of August of this year.
“It’s not like we sat here willfully not paying our taxes,” said Alex Pederson, manager and sound technician at the Apollo. “We didn’t have heat in the building for a decade. We had three months where we had no power in the building and they even tried to cut our water off. Because of this fraud that happened to them in the mid 2000s, it’s like a domino effect. It all stems from that. Their family had contributed to the downtown core for decades. They were good tax-paying citizens.”
Stathopoulos feels unheard by the City and has been looking for loans for years. A petition on change.org asking the City for an extension agreement has been started and has amassed more than 500 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
A Save the Apollo GoFundMe campaign has also been started to help the bar raise money to pay its tax debt.
The Apollo has been an alternative to other bars in Thunder Bay in that it takes chances on artists that are more unique or experimental, said Pederson.
“We like bands that push their own craft and are honest,” he said. “It’s not just a bar where we are throwing a band on stage and trying to sell as many beer to people as possible. We respect the art of music. We respect the craft of music.”
The Apollo is also a common spot for bands touring the country to play.
“Thunder Bay is an important hub for touring bands going east and west,” Pederson said. “We gave a lot of young bands a chance.”
Stathopoulos said she saw booking bands as booking appointments like a hair stylist would.
“If you have the opening, why not,” she said. “I cannot guarantee you a big crowd, but I can feed you and I can put you up so you can get over to Winnipeg where you’ll be playing the next day.”
As the eviction date looms near, Stathopoulos isn’t giving up.
The petition is not about money,” she said. “We have no advocate.”
“I won’t go without a fight,” she added.
