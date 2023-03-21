Each season as we watch the final blanket of snow melt, we start to think about the summer and what events and activities that it might bring.
Beyond the imposing and all encompassing port’s infrastructure can be found a fresh and natural view of Lake Superior — lulled behind the concrete and rail, busting out to explore and connect with everyone.
This season the lighthouse at Porphyry Island is looking for applications for artist in residence, host keepers and summer students who all might like a bit of nature’s isolation from the constant hum of our industrial city life.
Applications for this season’s programs close at the end of the month. Porphyry Island is located 15 kilometres east from Silver Islet across Black Bay.
Artist in residence
For those who have created a repertoire of art over the years and enjoy engaging with the outdoors, you are welcome now to apply for a week-long term as the artist in residence at the Porphyry Lighthouse. The moods of Superior with the island’s volcanic sands and an abundance of nature allow the artist in residence to flourish.
From painting to photography, writing and producing mixed media works of art, it’s all about seizing the moment, creating your art and sharing it with visitors. Artists have come from around the world to capture Superior’s beauty.
Summer students
Students also have an opportunity to gain some experience and meet people in the wilds of exploring a Lake Superior island. Housed in the keeper’s dwellings, students receive room and board, a list of chores and share with visitors a history lesson about the lighthouse site, which is turning 150 years old this year.
The term is for two months and includes transport to the island, and not to be worried, a return trip is also provided.
Students who apply are also offered some training around the water, and learn how to conduct a tour for the 1,000 visitors the island sees each season.
Host keeper’s program
Now if you are the person who likes a vacation where you lie on a beach and read a book, this might not be for you. The host keeper’s program offers a week-long working holiday. Each day Canadian Lighthouses of Lake Superior’s host keepers complete daily chores, work on specific projects and meet visitors who frequent the island. A bedroom is provided in the keeper’s dwelling and as keeper you are welcome anytime to use the amenities such as the sauna, swimming area and hiking trails.
Events, tours available
If a summer term is not for you, there are two day-long events and weekly tours available. Events this summer will include a celebration on Canada Day to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Pt. Porphyry Light Station, and the annual Lighthouse Carnival happening in early August.
For those looking to go on tour, our regular charter activities will begin late June and run every Sunday and Thursday morning from Silver Islet. People who go on these tours are always amazed by what they see. Volcanic sands, turquoise waters and a walk through a boreal forest nature reserve.
If you are interested in volunteering to support the lighthouse charity or if you have other ways to help you can let us know. To apply to any of the programs please check out our website for further details at clls.ca and let’s build upon our history, culture and destination for ourselves and our visitors to this beautiful part of the world.
