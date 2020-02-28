The local Carpenters Union is the latest organization to jump aboard the Chippewa Park carousel restoration project.
The Local 1669 had nine level three apprentices construct the 16 rounding board frames needed to replace the original frames that had begun to rot.
“It’s a very intricate project,” said Tyler Wade, an instructor with the union. “Luckily we had a great group of guys doing level three apprenticing at our Local 1669. There is a lot of work going into this. We thought it would be a lot easier than it was but with all the rounding parts to it and to try to figure out the actual dimensions of the carousel was a little bit difficult. But we have a great group of guys and we managed to get everything completed on time.”
