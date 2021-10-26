The Santa Claus parade is once again cancelled this year but organizers say they are determined the parade will return in 2022.
The parade, which traditionally signals the beginning of the Christmas season in Thunder Bay, was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The local rotary clubs that host the parade had hoped to bring the Santa Claus parade back this year but they didn’t receive approval until recently, leaving not enough time for the clubs to organize the event, gather the funds necessary and give fair notice to those wanting to create floats.
“Area rotary clubs, rotarians and their families and friends are very disappointed and appreciate that many families that look forward to watching this parade will feel the same,” said the parade organizers in a statement. “Rotarians are determined to host the parade in 2022 and will begin planning early in the new year so that all of the pieces are in place for the invitation to go out in August for businesses and groups to start work on their floats.”
The local rotary clubs have been organizing the Santa Claus parade since 2005 when they accepted the role from the OPP.
Despite the Santa Claus parade not moving forward this year, the Thunder Bay Police Association is moving forward with the Parade of Lights this holiday season. The parade will be held Dec. 4 starting at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.