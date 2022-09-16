About 2,000 Hydro One customers in the Nipigon-Red Rock area were without electricity for about five hours early Thursday after a rainstorm knocked out power.
The power went off around 3:40 a.m. and came back on about 9 a.m. “after crews patrolled the line to ensure it was safe to re-energize,” a Hydro One spokeswoman said.
“We appreciate our customers’ patience as our crews worked quickly and safely to restore power,” she added.
