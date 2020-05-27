A passenger of a pickup truck has been charged after allegedly causing

the vehicle to crash on Monday.

Thunder Bay police attended the scene of the crash in the 1500 block of

Oliver Road around 3:45 p.m. and found a truck had left the road and

crashed into a rock on the front lawn of a residential address.

A male driver and male passenger had been travelling westbound on

Oliver Road when they got into an argument.

