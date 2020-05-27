A passenger of a pickup truck has been charged after allegedly causing
the vehicle to crash on Monday.
Thunder Bay police attended the scene of the crash in the 1500 block of
Oliver Road around 3:45 p.m. and found a truck had left the road and
crashed into a rock on the front lawn of a residential address.
A male driver and male passenger had been travelling westbound on
Oliver Road when they got into an argument.
