An armed invasion into a Thunder Bay apartment unit early Thursday morning has led to charges against five people, city police say.
They claim the forced entry into the apartment in the 200 block of Amelia St. W. prompted police to attend the scene just before 12:30 a.m.
A shotgun was carried during the invasion and later seized by officers, police say.
Charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and firearm offences are Shawn Pratt, 50, of Thunder Bay, Anthony Talbert, 28, of Toronto, and three 17-year-old boys from Toronto, said Thunder Bay Police Service, in a news release on Thursday.
The identities of the youths involved are being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Pratt and Talbert are also accused of being unlawfully in a dwelling, city police say. They say Pratt is charged with using a firearm while attempting to commit an offence, while Talbert is charged with assault with intent to resist arrest.
All adult accused appeared in bail court on Thursday and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates. The youth accused were also expected to appear in bail court Thursday.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
