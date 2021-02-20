A north-side Thunder Bay convenience store was robbed on Thursday by someone armed with a knife, city police say.
They say a male standing about 5-feet-10 with black hair went into the Circle K at 3 Balsam St. about 9 p.m. He later fled the store in an unknown direction with some merchandise.
The suspect also wore a camo hoodie and grey pants, along with a red fabric bag, police say.
Anyone with information that could identify the suspect is asked to contact city police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
