The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public help to identify the suspect involved in an armed robbery on Tuesday.
Police were sent to the Circle K convenience store at 640 Waterloo St at about 11 a.m. following reports of an armed robbery.
When police arrived, the suspect had already fled the scene.
Police claim she entered the store with a firearm in a disposal plastic bag. The suspect allegedly approached the counter, pointed a firearm toward the clerk and demanded money.
