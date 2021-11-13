Thunder Bay police are looking for a suspect connected to an armed robbery of a north-side convenience store.
Officers responded to reports of a robbery at the Circle K convenience store at 550 Beverly St. around 8:15 a.m. on Friday.
A male suspect had entered the store armed with a knife and approached the store clerk, making demands for cash and store merchandise.
The suspect left the store on foot with undisclosed merchandise and some cash.
The suspect is believed to be male and was wearing a white and black plaid style bush jacket over a black sweater with a hood. The sweater had a white emblem on it. The suspect also wore dark pants and black shoes or work boots.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact investigators at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
