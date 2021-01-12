When nine-year-old Cassandra Star Armstrong learned she had to stay
home when the schools closed last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic,
she wondered what she could do to help others stuck at home. With her
love of reading, she decided to read story books on line with the
technical help of her mother Nikki Armstrong-Wiedenhoeft to use social
media as a venue for her readings.
The adventure began on March 17, when Armstrong-Wiedenhoeft videotaped
Cassandra reading her first story.
“It went a lot better than we thought,” she said. “School teachers
asked if they could share it in their google classroom portals and it
just went on from there.”
Cassandra set a goal and decided to provide readings for 100 days
straight.
“Are you kidding me?” asked her mother. “Are you really going to keep
to the goal of 100 stories on line?”
But Armstrong-Wiedenhoeft said Cassandra knew it was cheering little
kids up and parents were even putting it on for their children at
bedtime. Older people were also watching including many of the book
authors, specifically Robert Munch. He emailed Cassandra a couple times
and told her how proud he was of her for sharing her gift of reading
with his stories and that she was doing an awesome job.
Armstrong-Wiedenhoeft said that at least 50 per cent of the authors
acknowledged her work and sent her messages of encouragement and
compliments. Craig Smith, The Wonkey Donkey author from New Zealand,
still keeps in touch with her.
